Prince Harry liked seeing 'silly' Kate Middleton 'laugh': 'She was carefree'

Prince Harry once touched upon the silly side of his bond with Kate Middleton.



The Duke of Sussex revealed Kate and Prince William helped him dress up for an Africa-themed party back in the days .

He narrates how elder brother William insisted: “We’ll find you something to wear, Harold”.

He also added that Kate Middleton “promised to help”.

“I liked his new girlfriend,” Harry wrote. “She was carefree, sweet, kind. She’d done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes. Her name was Kate.”

He continued: “I liked seeing Kate laugh. Better yet, I liked making her laugh. And I was quite good at it.

“My transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side.

“Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together, and I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriend who could laugh along with us,” Harry concluded.