 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Daniel Craig was initially considered 'Unfit' for the role of James Bond

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Daniel Craig was initially considered Unfit for the role of James Bond
Daniel Craig was initially considered 'Unfit' for the role of James Bond

Daniel Craig, famously known for playing the iconic role of James Bond 007 in five of the franchise's movies, was at first thought to be unfit for the movie due to his looks.

Martin Campbell, who directed the 1995 Bond film, GoldenEye, reveals that Craig's name was being suggested to replace the previous Bond actor, Pierce Brosnan, after the latter's exit from the franchise.

The director appeared in an interview with Express UK and detailed how the iconic Bond actor, Daniel Craig, was cast for the role.

He said, "Daniel was not as handsome as other Bond actors such as Pierce Brosnan, Roger Moore, and Sean Connery who appeared to be traditional-looking Bonds; all very handsome guys.

Martin continued, "Though Daniel was a real good actor and obviously tougher and rugged guy, he was not a traditionally handsome guy."

The director explained among the eight actors being considered for the role, Henry Cavill was one of the strongest contenders, but he seemed a bit young at that time.

Ultimately, Daniel was selected for the role, but the director revealed that the immediate response from the media was that Daniel did not fit the role of a Bond actor.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2021, Martin expressed that the initial response from the media might be a factor in spurring the actor to do his damnedest to prove everybody wrong.

Daniel appeared in five Bond movies before saying goodbye to the franchise in 2021. The last Bond movie he starred in was No Time To Die.

More From Entertainment:

Thomas Markle begs Meghan Markle for 'little peace' and 'justice'

Thomas Markle begs Meghan Markle for 'little peace' and 'justice'
Snoop Dog shares hilarious parody of Uorfi Javed's bizarre fashion

Snoop Dog shares hilarious parody of Uorfi Javed's bizarre fashion
Prince Harry liked seeing 'silly' Kate Middleton 'laugh': 'She was carefree' video

Prince Harry liked seeing 'silly' Kate Middleton 'laugh': 'She was carefree'
Prince William arrives in US, says 'it is so good to be back'

Prince William arrives in US, says 'it is so good to be back'
Prince William has 'blanked out' Prince Harry, 'no way back' for brothers video

Prince William has 'blanked out' Prince Harry, 'no way back' for brothers
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce simultaneously

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez file for divorce simultaneously

Kim Kardashian shares racy photos from vacation with pals: ‘Vacay vibes’

Kim Kardashian shares racy photos from vacation with pals: ‘Vacay vibes’
Kate Middleton looks adorable in viral video video

Kate Middleton looks adorable in viral video

Kristen Bell’s stern warning to Russell Brand on set of ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ resurfaces video

Kristen Bell’s stern warning to Russell Brand on set of ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ resurfaces

Meghan Markle remains silent on 'Suits' co-actor's death

Meghan Markle remains silent on 'Suits' co-actor's death

Amir Khan says him and ‘friend’ Tyson Fury are ‘soft at home’

Amir Khan says him and ‘friend’ Tyson Fury are ‘soft at home’

Russell Brand says he kissed Meghan Markle

Russell Brand says he kissed Meghan Markle