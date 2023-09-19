Naomi Campbell asks 'why do men not get menopause' amid hot flushes

Naomi Campbell is opening up about a pivotal phase in her life.

The 53-year-old super model shared she is going through menopause.

Speaking on the docuseries titled The Super Models, Naomi admitted she is going through a range of emotions amid the change.

"I think I’m going through menopause. It's pre-menopause," she said as she started to get flustered.

“There’s nothing you can do. It just happens. S—, Lord,” Campbell added before sharing she feel like she “just got into a furnace.”

“One minute, I’m fine. Next minute, just this furnace comes up,” the mom of two added. “Why do men not get menopause?"