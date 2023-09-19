‘Awful father’ Thomas Markle plans to destroy Meghan's Markle reputation

File Footage

Thomas Markle has rehashed old feud with daughter Meghan Markle just as she started to get positive views on media after Invictus Games.



Speaking of his latest interview in which he pleaded Meghan, to make peace with him, royal expert Jack Royston revealed that Thomas had a motive behind the Good Morning Britain appearance.

Jack accused Thomas of being "attention hungry" while claiming that he only wanted to damage Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after she attracted positive press for Invictus Games.

He also said that Thomas waited till the event was over so that he could attack Meghan for not letting him meet his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Noting how Thomas hasn’t met his other grandchildren — from the kids he shares with his first wife Roslyn, Jack commented that there is a reason for that.

"The pair have not spoken since he staged paparazzi pictures for money in 2018 and later leaked a letter she sent him to U.K. tabloid The Mail on Sunday, sparking a lawsuit," he wrote of Thomas and Meghan.

"As a result, he has never met his grandchildren Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, as he prepares to turn 80 next year and following heart attacks before their 2018 wedding and a stroke in May 2022,” he added.

Pointing out how Rosyln talked of Thomas’s infidelity throughout their marriage and how he was an "awful father" to their children, and even had an affair with one of her relatives, Jack said it’s a proof Thomas only wants media attention.

By attacking Meghan, Thomas just wants to claim space in news, the expert penned for Newsweek, while tipping the Duchess to not pay any heed to his pleas as he is not interested in meeting his grandkids.