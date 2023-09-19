 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Real reason why Kanye West married Bianca Censori revealed

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Real reason why Kanye West married Bianca Censori revealed

Kanye West seems to have married Bianca Censori so she could become his personal assistant, an insider close to the rapper alluded.

Bianca does not utilize her impeccable skills as an architect and designer despite being a professional and instead handle her controversial husband’s personal tasks.

According to The Sun, Kanye gradually reduced Bianca’s role in his business from an architect and designer to a “personal assistant.”

"Bianca originally took the helm of several of Ye's real estate projects and helped him spearhead his design ideas,” the insider said.

However, because of her excellent communication skills, she helps Kanye “communicate with people who are working with him on various projects, so she's been relegated to more of a personal assistant role,” the insider said.

The source continued: "Bianca is a brilliant woman. Really just brilliant. She went to school to be a designer and an architect but she ended up being more of a personal assistant for a lot of Ye's affairs."

The insider said that while Bianca is allegedly involved in key decisions, but “the issue is she would end up being abruptly interrupted in the process whenever Ye beckoned."

Hence, it could be assumed that Kanye tied the knot with Bianca so she could stay with him 24/7 and accompanies him everywhere.

“People in his circle call her the Kanye Whisperer,” the insider noted. 

