Jennifer Lopez warns Jennifer Garner to stay away from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez warned Jennifer Garner to stay away from her husband Ben Affleck after she cosied up with him in a car in Los Angeles last week.



The Mother actor responded to their leaked car photos with a strong appearance with the Air director just a couple of days later.

J.Lo clung to Affleck as they stepped out for a shopping spree in LA and sent a message to Garner that they are still "going strong as ever."

Analyzing their body language, a celebrity psychic and body language expert alluded that Lopez was unbothered after images of Garner and Affleck hugging in a car went viral.

Inbaal Honigman told The Mirror, "As Jennifer Lopez strolls with Ben Affleck through the market in their matching wide-leg jeans, white trainers and pale tops, they send several obvious signals that their relationship is stronger than ever, and several not-so-obvious signals.”

"Ben has his arm over his lady's shoulders, keeping her close to him, which is a sign of intimacy,” the expert added. “They are clearly comfortable with each other's physical presence.”

“As they chat, they look at each other's faces, which is also a sign of closeness. This is a couple that is used to sharing each other's space many hours of the day, and it's natural for them to be in an embrace,” the expert continued.

Honigman said there was no sign that their relationship is under any stress as she pointed out that there are “no egos in their relationship, no winners or losers, they are together and they feel strong.”