Taylor Swift dines out with ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz

Taylor Swift's outings with A-list pals continue as she steps out with Greta Gerwig, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz

Taylor Swift enjoyed a dinner outing with a group of her A-list friends at the Italian restaurant Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria in New York.

The 33-year-old Karma hitmaker was accompanied by Barbie director Greta Gerwig, 40, in light of recent jokes by fans that these women had "saved the US economy" — Greta with her billion-dollar movie and Swift with her record-breaking Eras tour.

Joining them for the evening were Laura Dern, 56, who starred in Swift's Bejeweled music video, and Batman star Zoe Kravitz, 34.

For the occasion, Swift exuded style in a black mini dress paired with knee-high Christian Louboutin boots. She completed her ensemble with a plaid grey coat and a black purse, elegantly styling her blonde hair in a chic bun. Adding a pop of color, she wore red lipstick and adorned herself with dangling earrings and a gold necklace.

Gerwig opted for a flowing black dress and matching loafers, accessorizing with a stylish light pink Gucci crossbody bag. Her blonde bob was styled in light waves.

Dern sported a casually cool look, layering a denim jacket over a red turtleneck sweater and wearing black pants and white sneakers. She added a touch of elegance with a gold chain necklace and a chunky gold ring, leaving her blonde hair down in loose curls.

Kravitz showcased her fashion-forward style in a mint trench coat paired with oversized slacks, rounding out the group's fashionable ensemble for their dinner outing.