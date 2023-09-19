 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Prince William’s equerry looks dashing as he escorts Kate Middleton

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Prince William’s equerry, Commander Rob Dixon, caught the attention of royal fans after he was seen escorting Kate Middleton on her visit to a military airbase on Tuesday.

The Princess of Wales visited RNAS Yeovilton for the first time as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm. This is the same facility where  King Charles learnt to fly.

A large number of royal fans said Commander Rob Dixon looked dashing in his latest appearance with the wife of Prince William, who is currently visiting the United States. 

Prince William’s equerry looks dashing as he escorts Kate Middleton

Dixon apparently accompanied Kate during the royal engagement, considering his two decades of experience with the Royal Navy and the likelihood that he may have served with many of the officials she was meeting, before taking his position at the palace.

Prince William’s equerry looks dashing as he escorts Kate Middleton


