 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift shares message for fans ahead of US elections

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Taylor Swift shares message for fans ahead of US elections
Taylor Swift shares message for fans ahead of US elections 

Taylor Swift on Tuesday urged her millions of fans to register for elections. 

Using her Instagram story, the singer shared a message for her fans regarding the upcoming US elections. 

"Are you registered to vote yet," she asked and added, "I've been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently. I've heard you raise your voices, I know how powerful they are. Make sure you're ready to use them in our elections this year.

Taylor Swift shares message for fans ahead of US elections

The 2023 United States elections are scheduled to be held, in large part, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. 

The off-year election includes gubernatorial and state legislative elections in a few states, as well as numerous citizen initiatives, mayoral races, and a variety of other local offices on the ballot. 

The US presidential elections are due on 5 November 2024.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William’s equerry looks dashing as he escorts Kate Middleton video

Prince William’s equerry looks dashing as he escorts Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle risks destroying her career with next move

Meghan Markle risks destroying her career with next move
Britney Spears is opening up amid Sam Asghari divorce: ‘The enemy is right in front of me’

Britney Spears is opening up amid Sam Asghari divorce: ‘The enemy is right in front of me’
Kate Middleton criticised for ignoring King Charles in visit to military airbase video

Kate Middleton criticised for ignoring King Charles in visit to military airbase
Kylie Jenner wants to have a baby with new beau Timothée Chalamet: Report video

Kylie Jenner wants to have a baby with new beau Timothée Chalamet: Report
Taylor Swift dines out with ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz

Taylor Swift dines out with ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz

Jennifer Lopez warns Jennifer Garner to stay away from Ben Affleck video

Jennifer Lopez warns Jennifer Garner to stay away from Ben Affleck
Real reason why Kanye West married Bianca Censori revealed

Real reason why Kanye West married Bianca Censori revealed
Russell Brand loses YouTube channel monetisation rights

Russell Brand loses YouTube channel monetisation rights

Cher tipped to get rid of Alexander 'AE' Edwards: ‘Using her to raise his profile’

Cher tipped to get rid of Alexander 'AE' Edwards: ‘Using her to raise his profile’
Kourtney Kardashian bonds with stepson Landon Barker over new song video

Kourtney Kardashian bonds with stepson Landon Barker over new song

Prince Harry’s heart-warming version ‘is long gone’ video

Prince Harry’s heart-warming version ‘is long gone’