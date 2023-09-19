Taylor Swift shares message for fans ahead of US elections

Taylor Swift on Tuesday urged her millions of fans to register for elections.

Using her Instagram story, the singer shared a message for her fans regarding the upcoming US elections.

"Are you registered to vote yet," she asked and added, "I've been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently. I've heard you raise your voices, I know how powerful they are. Make sure you're ready to use them in our elections this year.

The 2023 United States elections are scheduled to be held, in large part, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The off-year election includes gubernatorial and state legislative elections in a few states, as well as numerous citizen initiatives, mayoral races, and a variety of other local offices on the ballot.



The US presidential elections are due on 5 November 2024.