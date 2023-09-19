Bianca Censori’s friends ditch her after she accuses them of being ‘jealous’ of her ‘fame’

Bianca Censori's friends have given up on trying to help her evade Kanye West's influence

Bianca Censori, who is associated with Kanye West, has accused concerned friends of harboring jealousy over her newfound fame and relationship.

Concerns have been raised about her involvement with the rapper, with ongoing fears that he may be influencing her in a manner reminiscent of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The couple, who made their first public appearance together in January, has been the center of attention due to their unconventional behavior in recent weeks.

This has led to various controversies, including Bianca's provocative outfits during their trip to Italy and an incident in Venice where they were allegedly involved in a lewd act on a boat, with West exposing his bare buttocks in public.

“A few of her friends were finally able to reach her but she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her,” a close friend told DailyMail.com.

“She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom.”

The insider further claimed that Kanye's wife is fully aware of how to draw international attention, saying: “Bianca knows how to grab headlines now and she loves being Kanye’s muse because it gives her what she has always wanted - fame.

“Her friends are done trying because she is a thirsty lost cause.”

The comments arose following images of Bianca in Florence, where she was seen wearing nude tights and carrying a purple pillow to conceal her breasts.

Bianca, who holds the position of Head of Architecture for Yeezy, was first linked to the Praise God in January 2023, shortly after his divorce from his ex-wife Kim was finalized.

During his marriage to Kim, Kanye often referred to her as his 'muse' and had a significant influence on her fashion choices. Friends have expressed concerns that he may be exerting a similar influence on Bianca, although they acknowledge that she is also taking steps to generate attention for herself.

The insider claimed: “Every day she and Kanye are figuring out ways to make her look more raunchy and revealing than the previous day.

“She is brainwashed in the same way that he had his church followers brainwashed, those who worked for Donda academy, those who worked for Yeezy, and especially Kim.”

