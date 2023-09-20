 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, seeks legal & physical custody of daughter amid divorce

Bijou Phillips, Danny Masterson's wife, has recently filed for divorce from the actor after 12 years of marriage following the latter's conviction in rape charges against two women and a life sentence of 30 years.

It has been revealed that Bijou is seeking the legal and physical custody of her 9-year-old daughter, whom she shares with the disgraced actor.

According to RadarOnline.com, the documents submitted by Masterson's estranged wife in court have been obtained by the publication and they reveal the actress of seeking spousal support as well as termination of the court's ability to award support to her imprisoned husband.

Bijou Phillips has cited "irreconcilable differences" as a reason for ending their marriage and mentioned "TBD" as their date of separation.

She wants child visitation to be granted to Masterson and demands that Danny cover the attorney's fee.

The actress has also sought restoration of her last name to her maiden name post-split. 

