Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Sophie Turner flaunts bold transformation amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner was recently spotted in Spain amidst her divorce with Joe Jonas.

Sophie, who announced her separation from Joe two weeks ago, was seen cracking a smile on set of Joan, her new drama, as she sported a platinum blonde hairstyle and red lipstick.

The 27-year-old will be playing the role of an infamous jewel thief, Joan Hannington, in the upcoming ITVX series. She arrived to the scene wearing a blue shirt, stonewash denim, and vampy eye makeup.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas divorce:

The pair announced their divorce on September 6, stating that their divorce was "a united decision." 

Sophie also posted a joint statement on her Instagram, sharing that they are ending their marriage" after four lovely years."

The couple concluded: "We sincerely hope that everyone can respect our privacy."

Last Tuesday, Joe formally filed for divorce, claiming that his marriage was "irretrievably broken."

The Sucker hitmaker, who is currently on tour with his brothers, also spoke up about his divorce while performing at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium.

"It's been a tough week. I just wanna say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay?" Joe addressed his audience while Sophie is yet to speak on the matter directly.

