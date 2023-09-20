 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry can do nothing without ‘big fat royal bank accounts’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry is ‘not at all able to move an inch without the aid of Buckingham Palace’s bank accounts by his side.

These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in her piece for News.com.au.

It touched upon the possibility of there being another hit like The Invictus Games and said, “Without the big fat Royal Foundation bank accounts, without the convening power of an HRH and without oodles of time to spend focused solely on cause-driven work, what are the chances that Harry might come up with a second achievement of the calibre of Invictus?”

Especially since “There is also the question of happiness to consider.”

After all, “Harry in Germany is in fine fettle and is clearly in his element, looking more carefree and gleeful than he has in yonks.”

Before concluding the expert also noted, “Being submerged in a Twitter slash X feed of non-stop joyous Harry photos this week is a reminder that a life entirely devoted to charity, something he clearly excels at, would seem to be off the table.”

More From Entertainment:

Kevin Costner forced major compromise in Christine Baumgartner divorce: Insider

Kevin Costner forced major compromise in Christine Baumgartner divorce: Insider
Sophie Turner reconnects with Taylor Swift for a girls' night out amid divorce

Sophie Turner reconnects with Taylor Swift for a girls' night out amid divorce
Prince Harry can’t get ‘anything off the ground’ video

Prince Harry can’t get ‘anything off the ground’
Kourtney Kardashian's post-surgery recovery with Travis Barker, insider breaks silence

Kourtney Kardashian's post-surgery recovery with Travis Barker, insider breaks silence
Sophie Turner flaunts bold transformation amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner flaunts bold transformation amid Joe Jonas divorce
Selena Gomez reflects on weight of influence: 'It can be a little heavy'

Selena Gomez reflects on weight of influence: 'It can be a little heavy'
Selena Gomez addresses terror over AI's impact on music: 'It terrifies me'

Selena Gomez addresses terror over AI's impact on music: 'It terrifies me'
Victoria Beckham reveals 'secret' date spot with husband David Beckham

Victoria Beckham reveals 'secret' date spot with husband David Beckham
Megan Thee Stallion breaks silence following viral VMAs encounter with Justin Timberlake

Megan Thee Stallion breaks silence following viral VMAs encounter with Justin Timberlake
Louis Tomlinson announces upcoming release of 'All of Those Voices' documentary

Louis Tomlinson announces upcoming release of 'All of Those Voices' documentary
Chris Evans makes major career decision after marrying Alba Baptista

Chris Evans makes major career decision after marrying Alba Baptista
Leonardo DiCaprio's unconventional commute hack to beat London's traffic

Leonardo DiCaprio's unconventional commute hack to beat London's traffic