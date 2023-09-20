Prince Harry can do nothing without ‘big fat royal bank accounts’

Experts believe Prince Harry is ‘not at all able to move an inch without the aid of Buckingham Palace’s bank accounts by his side.



These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in her piece for News.com.au.

It touched upon the possibility of there being another hit like The Invictus Games and said, “Without the big fat Royal Foundation bank accounts, without the convening power of an HRH and without oodles of time to spend focused solely on cause-driven work, what are the chances that Harry might come up with a second achievement of the calibre of Invictus?”

Especially since “There is also the question of happiness to consider.”

After all, “Harry in Germany is in fine fettle and is clearly in his element, looking more carefree and gleeful than he has in yonks.”

Before concluding the expert also noted, “Being submerged in a Twitter slash X feed of non-stop joyous Harry photos this week is a reminder that a life entirely devoted to charity, something he clearly excels at, would seem to be off the table.”