Katy Perry opens up about past marriage with Russell Brand: 'Beyond my control'

Katy Perry has opened up about her past marriage to Russell Brand, revealing that she initially felt a sense of 'responsibility' for their divorce.

The two celebrities began their relationship after working together on the film Get Him to the Greek in 2009 and subsequently tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony a year later. Unfortunately, their union proved to be short-lived, culminating in a divorce just 14 months after their wedding.

The end of their marriage was delivered through a text message from Russell, a move that left Katy feeling that he was overly controlling during their whirlwind romance.

She initially shouldered the blame for the deterioration of their relationship, but she later came to realize "the real truth" behind their separation, recognizing that it was "beyond her control."

Recent allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse against Russell, stemming from a Channel 4 Dispatches and The Times investigation (which he vehemently denies), have resurfaced Katy's previous statements.

In an interview with Vogue in 2013, the California Gurls singer explained that Russell had desired equality in their relationship but eventually struggled with her having an equal role. Katy stated, "He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting."

Reflecting on her journey to move past the divorce, Katy remarked, "I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me."