Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Sofía Vergara calls 2023 ‘interesting year’ amid Joe Manganiello divorce

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Sofía Vergara opens up on how the current year has brought about huge changes for her
Sofía Vergara has acknowledged that 2023 has brought about significant changes in her life, particularly with her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

“It’s been very interesting, you know. It’s been an interesting year for me,” the Modern Family star, who was married to the Magic Mike XXL actor for seven years, revealed during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“A lot of changes, a lot of good and craziness and bad things happen and good things happen. You know, what makes life so entertaining and interesting.”

Despite the ongoing buzz surrounding her ill-fated marriage, the 51-year-old Vergara expressed contentment and positivity, stating that she "can't complain" and has had a fantastic time in 2023 so far.

“There’s always time for more good stuff coming.”

When asked about what she's most looking forward to in the future, the four-time Emmy nominee humorously replied, "I mean, my 50s!"

While Vergara has been enjoying her single life, her ex-husband Manganiello, aged 46, has reportedly started a "casual" romantic relationship with Caitlin O’Connor, nearly two months after his separation from the America’s Got Talent judge.

According to TMZ, the True Blood star is enjoying getting to know the 33-year-old actress, although they haven't officially defined their relationship status.

The two met last month during a screening event for Season 2 of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and reportedly bonded over their shared roots in the greater Pittsburgh area. They even spent time in a jacuzzi together at the party, as reported by the outlet.

