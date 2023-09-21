 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, September 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian speaks up about deadly skin-cancer journey

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Khloe Kardashian speaks up about deadly skin-cancer journey
Khloe Kardashian speaks up about deadly skin-cancer journey 

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about post-surgery effects after she got her tumor removed in 2022.

The reality TV star has always talked about her tough past with body-shaming, but this time she had something to say about the deadly skin cancer scare she suffered last year.

Khloe posted a cropped mirror selfie with a close-up of her cheek, and penned: “Not that we needed the arrow to show the indentation on the side of my face, but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was left with an indention.”

The Kardashians star clarified that she is not complaining, “I'd rather have an indentation than melanoma any day.”

Providing more details, Khloe also shared a series of before-and-after photos of her cheek as she is now getting cosmetic injections, and also posted pictures from the results of that too.

Khloe also extended her gratitude towards the doctors, “I am eternally grateful to all those who continue to assist me in my skin cancer journey,” she wrote.

More From Entertainment:

Doja Cat sets hearts aflame in dazzling celebration of 'Scarlet' album release

Doja Cat sets hearts aflame in dazzling celebration of 'Scarlet' album release
Tristan Thompson takes the reins as his brother's guardian during father's absence

Tristan Thompson takes the reins as his brother's guardian during father's absence
Taylor Swift’s true feelings about new beau Travis Kelce REVEALED

Taylor Swift’s true feelings about new beau Travis Kelce REVEALED
Cardi B reacts to Offset's anniversary gesture: 'Thank you, I love you'

Cardi B reacts to Offset's anniversary gesture: 'Thank you, I love you'

Olivia Wilde trying to make Harry Styles jealous by hailing Justin Bieber? video

Olivia Wilde trying to make Harry Styles jealous by hailing Justin Bieber?
Kylie Jenner reluctant to make relationship with Timothée Chalamet official? video

Kylie Jenner reluctant to make relationship with Timothée Chalamet official?
Cara Delevingne deletes X account: 'I am so angry!'

Cara Delevingne deletes X account: 'I am so angry!'
Elon Musk requests Taylor Swift to drop her music on X amid slew of controversies

Elon Musk requests Taylor Swift to drop her music on X amid slew of controversies
Taylor Swift announces complete track list of '1989 (Taylor’s Version)'

Taylor Swift announces complete track list of '1989 (Taylor’s Version)'
Tom Holland opens up about 'irrational fear' of losing Marvel career

Tom Holland opens up about 'irrational fear' of losing Marvel career
Prince Harry kids would wish 'they were in England': 'Horribly trapped'

Prince Harry kids would wish 'they were in England': 'Horribly trapped'
Prince William tried to impress Kate by 'cooking fancy dinners

Prince William tried to impress Kate by 'cooking fancy dinners