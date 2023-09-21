Khloe Kardashian speaks up about deadly skin-cancer journey

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about post-surgery effects after she got her tumor removed in 2022.

The reality TV star has always talked about her tough past with body-shaming, but this time she had something to say about the deadly skin cancer scare she suffered last year.

Khloe posted a cropped mirror selfie with a close-up of her cheek, and penned: “Not that we needed the arrow to show the indentation on the side of my face, but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was left with an indention.”

The Kardashians star clarified that she is not complaining, “I'd rather have an indentation than melanoma any day.”

Providing more details, Khloe also shared a series of before-and-after photos of her cheek as she is now getting cosmetic injections, and also posted pictures from the results of that too.

Khloe also extended her gratitude towards the doctors, “I am eternally grateful to all those who continue to assist me in my skin cancer journey,” she wrote.