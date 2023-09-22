 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Friday, September 22, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need a miracle to ‘U-turn' toxic cargo ship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned about the growing need of a miracle that they’ll need to make a U-turn of their cargo ship’ of toxicity

Revelations about this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

It in she touched upon the couple’s star power and said, “Harry and Meghan can draw a crowd to the most worthy of causes and use their star power to amplify those who deserve to be heard.”

This is despite the fact that “since 2020, their philanthropic approach has appeared fairly scattergun.”

Yet it’s been well established by now that “in the Games, they have purpose, co-ordination and an inspired audience.”

Ms Elser later took a trip down memory lane and said, “we’ve had Oprah tell-alls, Netflix tell-alls, book tell-alls and other projects which never even got off the ground (RIP to Meghan’s animated series Pearl and Harry’s Putin podcast plans, we hardly knew ye).”

But despite it all, “the Invictus Games are the one thing they absolutely nail, every time.”

“Right now, it’s also going to decide their fate,” she also went as far as to admit, in the middle of her piece.

“If Brand Sussex were an Aussie prime minister, they’d have copped a #spill many, many polls ago,” Ms Elser believes.

Thus, “Harry and Meghan need a miracle to somehow execute a U-turn with the cargo ship of toxicity that has become their post-royal image. And boy, do they know it.”

