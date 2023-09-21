London exhibition entrance at academy with royal connection gets mixed reviews

An art exhibition that invites visitors to squeeze between nude performers in London got mixed reviews.

According to the local media, the Royal Academy of Arts is presenting a retrospective of Serbian performance artist Marina Abramović, whose career has spanned five decades.



It said an alternative entrance is also available for visitors who do not wish to use the naked doorway - a work known as Imponderabilia.



The British media has published multiple pieces on the art exhibition discussing the unusual entrance but one aspect has been missing from the debate.

That's the venue's royal connection and how the millions of royal fans would react to the use of nude models in the exhibition.

Founded in 176, the Royal Academy of Arts is a privately funded institution led by eminent artists and architects.

Sir William Chambers, a prominent architect and head of the British government's architects' department, the Office of Works, used his connections with King George III to gain royal patronage and financial support for the Academy.

The Royal Academy of Arts was founded through a personal act of King George III on 10 December 1768 with a mission "to establish a school or academy of design for the use of students in the arts" with an annual exhibition.







