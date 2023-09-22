Rita Wilson takes fans on a trip down memory lane with vintage 80s photo

Rita Wilson, a renowned actress and singer, recently surprised her fans by posting a throwback vintage photo with her brother.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a throwback picture originally taken in the 1980s, giving a glimpse into the charming LA fashion of that era.

The photo featured herself standing alongside her brother on a roadside, and it captured Wilson in a classic 80s ensemble: a bright red zippered top paired with a matching red floral skirt.

Her brother can be seen seated on the bicycle's riding seat and exuding a laid-back vibe with black shorts, and a polo shirt. He also had his safety gear on in the form of a black helmet on his head.

Rita captioned her post, "#TBT to my brother and I pulling up on the side of the road for a quick photo shoot in a typical LA fashion, as one did in the 80s…."

Her fans quickly flooded the comment section of the post expressing their love for their favourite celebrity.



One of her fans wrote, "I love the old photos... so many memories." Another chimed in, "Awww. Love this one!! Such a sweet bro you have."