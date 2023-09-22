 
Zayn Malik's heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter Khai melts hearts

Zayn Malik's heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter Khai melts hearts 

Zayn Malik, a renowned singer and former "One Direction" member, recently melted hearts on social media as he shared a heartfelt message marking his daughter, Khai's third birthday, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid.

Taking to Instagram, the singer left his fans awestruck by pouring out his feelings in a heartwarming tribute to his daughter.

Zayn captioned his post which featured several snippets from the birthday celebrations of Khai, "Happy birthday to my everything, you are the most amazing soul I’ve ever known."

He added, "Every day I get with you is a blessing that I cherish beyond words. 3 already!! Where has that time gone? my beautiful little girl, I couldn’t live without you, thank you for all the love you bring to my life."

This sweet tribute by the hitmaker struck a chord with his fans as they swarmed the comment section of the post, expressing their love and admiration for the singer.

One of his fans wrote, "This is the sweetest oh my god." Another chimed in, "Khai is so lucky to have you (orange heart emoji)."

A third fan wished, "Happy birthday to Khai! She is so lucky to have a dad who loves her so much! Wishing her the best from all the Zquad." 

