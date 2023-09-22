Ben Affleck discloses shocking humiliation he faced on ‘Armageddon’ set

Ben Affleck got candid about his behind-the-scene experience with director Michael Bay while filming the 1998 movie Armageddon.



The Hollywood star said on a DVD commentary of the movie that Bay told him to “shut his mouth” when he asked too many questions about the plot of the film, reported by The Post.

An audio clip of the Air director disclosing his shocking humiliation on the set of the science fiction disaster film has resurfaced on the internet and has gone viral.

“I asked Michael why it was easier to train oil drillers to become astronauts than it was to train astronauts to become oil drillers, and he told me to shut the f—k up,” he admitted in the audio.

Affleck, who was only 25-year-old at the time, further recounted Bay saying, “’You know, Ben, just shut up, OK? You know, this is a real plan.’”

“I was like, ‘You mean it’s a real plan at NASA to train oil drillers?’ And he was like, ‘Just shut your mouth!’” Affleck continued.

Affleck’s criticism was supported by one the movie critics, Roger Ebert, who penned for Chicago Sun-Times, “The movie is an assault on the eyes, the ears, the brain, common sense and the human desire to be entertained.”