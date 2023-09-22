Russell Brand under fire over BBC controversy involving exposure, offensive jokes

Russell Brand, the 48-year-old comedian and actor, has faced serious allegations including rape, assault, and emotional abuse, spanning from 2006 to 2013 during his peak career years at the BBC and Channel 4, as well as in film.

Recently, Brand has been confronted with a fresh allegation of sexual misconduct, specifically involving an incident where he reportedly exposed himself to a woman employed.

The BBC is currently examining allegations regarding the incident which reportedly occurred back in 2008, within the premises of the BBC's Los Angeles office.

During Brand's Radio 2 show, he is alleged to have made jokes about the incident while his co-presenter, Matt Morgan, commented that Brand had “showed his willy to a lady”. The woman involved in the incident was said to have been deeply shocked and appalled by what transpired.

The woman at the center of the recent claims, identified as "Olivia" by the BBC for privacy, revealed that she decided to come forward following the emergence of similar claims over the weekend.

She recounted her experience, stating that she had entered a bathroom to retrieve sinus medication and was startled to find Russell Brand behind her. She alleged that he referred to her as "Betty" and made an inappropriate comment, to which she firmly declined.

According to her account, he then exposed himself, leading to her adamant refusal. Feeling trapped as the bathroom door was shut, she recalled that Brand only left when a member of his team knocked on the door.



The encounter left her deeply affected, and she expressed doubts about being believed, saying, "It shouldn't have happened, but who would believe me?"

A BBC spokesperson issued a statement addressing the allegations, expressing concern and promising a thorough investigation: "We're very sorry to hear of these allegations and we will look into them. We are conducting a review to look at allegations of this nature and if the woman who has shared her story is willing to speak to us, we would be very keen to hear from her and anyone else who may have information.”

In 2019, the incident was reportedly brought to the attention of BBC management by a staff member who had spoken to the woman involved. However, she claims to have never received an apology, and no actions were taken.