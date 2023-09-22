 
Kendall Jenner enjoys date night with Bad Bunny at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny wee joined by many stars, including Julia Roberts, and Ryan Gosling
Lovebirds Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted enjoying front row seats at the Milan Fashion Week Friday.

Seated next to Vogue editor Anna Wintour at the Gucci show, the couple flaunted sunglasses in the video shared by Pop Base on Twitter.

The 27-year-old supermodel rocked a short belted trench dress, which she paired with a red shoulder bag. The Kardashians star added inches tp her frame with red heels.

She kept her hair pulled up for the occasion, while her beau rocked a white button-up shirt with trousers.

Along with Kendall and Bad Bunny, the star-studded event featured A-list guests including Julia Roberts, Ryan Gosling and Jodie Turner Smith.

Meanwhile, Kendall and Bad Bunny have yet to confirm their relationship, but have made no efforts to hide it. After sparking romance rumors in February, when they were spotted leaving a restaurant together, the couple has been spotted on many dates. 

Notably, their PDA at Drake’s concert being the moment they made their relationship public.

Speaking about their relationship, the K-POP singer recently told Vanity Fair that he has no intentions of getting candid about his relationship.

“I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” he said.

“[Fans] don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know,”

