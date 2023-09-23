 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson enrolls in creative writing course at Oxford

'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson enrolls in creative writing course at Oxford

Emma Watson, best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movie series, has recently swapped her magic school, Hogwarts, with Oxford, as she has reportedly enrolled in a part-time degree course to study creative writing.

This comes four years after her last acting role that she took in Greta Gerwig's movie Little Women in 2019.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hermione Granger actress will have to attend only a handful of classes on-site, and the rest of the work will be carried out online.

According to The Sun, the Master's course is for adults, and it can be done on a part-time basis if someone has a busy schedule. The course requires the enrolled students to appear on-site for just four or five days a year, and the rest of the coursework could be carried out online from home.

According to the publication, Emma, being a celebrity will be escorted by a security team during her appearance in onsite classes, and university staff has also been warned that the actress will be attending classes with a small security team for her safety.

Emma is enrolled in a two-year course that features two guided retreats and one research placement. 

