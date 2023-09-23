Anti-monarchy chief reacts to King Charles speech to French senate

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has reacted to King Charles speech to French Senate during the monarch's state visit to France.



Graham Smith expressed his views after former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan shared King Charles speech video.

Morgan posted the video with caption, “Lengthy roaring standing ovation for King Charles III after his speech to the French senate, following very positive crowd reaction in the streets.”

He further said, “This trip is turning into a huge triumph for our new Monarch.”

Commenting on it, Smith said, “Diplomatic response from politicians, ordinary response to a celebrity from people in the street. Whole thing makes no difference and will be forgotten by Monday.”

Reacting to a fan’s comment, he went on to say the world “really don’t” love British monarchy.

King Charles made his speech at the French Senate on the second day of a three-day visit to France that London hopes will tighten post-Brexit relations.

Charles won a standing ovation from lawmakers after deftly mixing English and French as well as personal and political reflections.