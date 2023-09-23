 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Anti-monarchy chief reacts to King Charles speech to French senate

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Anti-monarchy chief reacts to King Charles speech to French senate
Anti-monarchy chief reacts to King Charles speech to French senate

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has reacted to King Charles speech to French Senate during the monarch's state visit to France.

Graham Smith expressed his views after former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan shared King Charles speech video.

Morgan posted the video with caption, “Lengthy roaring standing ovation for King Charles III after his speech to the French senate, following very positive crowd reaction in the streets.”

He further said, “This trip is turning into a huge triumph for our new Monarch.”

Commenting on it, Smith said, “Diplomatic response from politicians, ordinary response to a celebrity from people in the street. Whole thing makes no difference and will be forgotten by Monday.”

Reacting to a fan’s comment, he went on to say the world “really don’t” love British monarchy.

King Charles made his speech at the French Senate on the second day of a three-day visit to France that London hopes will tighten post-Brexit relations.

Charles won a standing ovation from lawmakers after deftly mixing English and French as well as personal and political reflections.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest move about ‘Archetypes’ podcast revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest move about ‘Archetypes’ podcast revealed
Harry Styles introduces new ladylove Taylor Russell to mom: ‘It’s really serious!’

Harry Styles introduces new ladylove Taylor Russell to mom: ‘It’s really serious!’
'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson enrolls in creative writing course at Oxford

'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson enrolls in creative writing course at Oxford
Pete Davidson finds love again with 'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline

Pete Davidson finds love again with 'Outer Banks' star Madelyn Cline
Michael Cera's omitted scene in 'Barbie' inspired by 'Jaws'

Michael Cera's omitted scene in 'Barbie' inspired by 'Jaws'
Russell Brand resurfaces amidst controversy to 'challenge' media narrative video

Russell Brand resurfaces amidst controversy to 'challenge' media narrative
Danny Masterson, Bijou's divorce for daughter' after assault charges

Danny Masterson, Bijou's divorce for daughter' after assault charges
Eminem, ex-wife Kim Scott set to reunite at daughter's wedding video

Eminem, ex-wife Kim Scott set to reunite at daughter's wedding
Katie Price confronts verbal abuse during supermarket trip with daughters

Katie Price confronts verbal abuse during supermarket trip with daughters
Zendaya clears the air on engagement rumours with Tom Holland video

Zendaya clears the air on engagement rumours with Tom Holland
Gisele Bundchen opens up about marriage to Tom Brady: 'Have to accept it'

Gisele Bundchen opens up about marriage to Tom Brady: 'Have to accept it'
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner grab lunch together before custody lawsuit

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner grab lunch together before custody lawsuit