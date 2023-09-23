Travis Barker's son unleashes debut single 'Friends with Your EX'

Landon Barker, at the age of 19, is following in the footsteps of his father, Travis Barker, who is 47 years old.



The young and emerging artist has just unveiled his inaugural single, titled Friends with Your EX, which was released last Friday. The musical direction on Friends with Your EX firmly steers towards the pop-punk genre.

The fresh composition is an alternative rock piece that practically begs to be belted out, given its resounding chorus and Barker's distinctive, razor-sharp percussion skills.

Notably, this debut track is under the banner of his father's record label, DTA Records, and benefits from the musical prowess of the Blink-182 icon, who handled production duties and played the drums.

Thematically, the song delves into the complexities of a tumultuous teenage relationship. The lyrics poetically narrate, “I was friends with your ex / You were with him when we met / Guеss he hasn't found out yet / But I know he's gonna kill mе when he sees me with you,” reflecting the roller-coaster emotions of young love.

Simultaneously with the single's release, Barker unveiled an accompanying music video featuring his girlfriend, Charli D’Amelio, a TikTok sensation also aged 19.

The release of Friends with Your EX comes after approximately 15 months of a romantic relationship between the musician and Charli D’Amelio.