Prince William being ‘thrown under a bus’ repeatedly by Prince Harry

File Footage

Royal experts have just referenced Prince Harry past attempts to throw Prince William under the bus repeatedly.



The converastion arose when royal commentator and author Camilla Tominey spoke out about the Prince William’s modern approach to life and child rearing.

She began by lauding the Prince of Wales for being consistent despite baring the brunt of Prince Harry’s attacks over the years.

In her piece for The Telegraph Ms Tominey even wrote, “The hands-on parents have won plaudits for being much more present for their brood than past generations of royalty brought up on the nursery floor.”

“But the back-in-time-for-bedtime approach is likely to wear thin as the children grow older,” she said before adding, “as the first new Prince of Wales in 70 years, William is also in the unenviable position of inviting comparisons with his workaholic father who, as heir apparent, clocked up more annual engagements than many of his relatives combined.”

In the middle of her piece, she also referenced the couple’s current YouGov poll ratings which currently place him at the second-most position after the late Queen Elizabeth.

Even Kate Middleton follows behind at 62%, whereas King Charles sits at 55%.

In a stark contrast, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to stand at 29% and 27% respectively.

“This is no mean feat having been repeatedly thrown under a bus by the Sussexes,” Ms Tominey also added.

“Although keeping the younger generations on side may prove a challenge (all royals are more popular with Boomers than Millennials and Generation Zs), these figures suggest that William and Kate are perfectly poised for a smooth transition when the time comes.”