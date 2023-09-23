King Charles to put forward ‘his terms’ for forgiving Prince Harry after recent snub

File Footage

King Charles received a blow after his estranged son, Prince Harry, snubbed his invitation to spend the death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral.



While some would think that it was the last chance for the Duke of Sussex to mend his strained bond with the monarch, a royal expert has claimed otherwise.

Speaking with The Sun, Ingrid Seward said that the King would accept Harry with open arms even after his disrespectful snub.

The royal expert said that Charles is a “forgiving man” and will always welcome his son back if he ever reached out to him.

However, Ingrid said that the reconciliation would happen at Charles’ “terms.”

For the unversed, Harry was just “800 kilometers” away from his father when he visited St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle to pay respect to the late Queen on her death anniversary.

At the same time, Charles and Queen Camilla were at the small Crathie Kirk church in Scotland to mark the death anniversary of Queen.