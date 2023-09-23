Dancing with the Stars premiere faces delay as strikes force celebrities to quit

The organizers of the Dancing with the Stars program are reportedly eager to rescue their show and have initiated discussions to postpone its launch until after the resolutions of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. This move is seen as a last-ditch effort to prevent more celebrities from leaving the show.

The show, which airs on ABC and is streamed on Disney, has experienced a tumultuous 72 hours since the LA studios were picketed last Wednesday. This event led to Matt Walsh, a renowned actor from Veep and a member of WGA, walking out of rehearsals on Thursday morning as a display of solidarity with the ongoing labor actions.

Behind the scenes, the show's producers are engaged in a frantic race against time. They are determined to proceed with the premiere scheduled for Tuesday night, fearing that any delay might result in contestants dropping out due to scheduling conflicts.

Insiders have now disclosed to DailyMail.com that the situation has become more complex as both SAG and WGA are exerting pressure on the show's organizers to postpone the program. They believe that such a delay could compel Disney to come to a resolution.

According to an insider exclusively speaking to DailyMail.com, "The cast and crew are rehearsing as if the show will go on Tuesday, but talks have also been addressed that they might delay the show till the strike ends."

"One thing that has also been talked about is to potentially film the show but not put it on TV until the strikes are over, even though that might be against the strike rules," he added.

Concluding on his remarks, "It is basically producers talking with the talent, lawyers, and everyone in between to see what is the right thing to do."



The insider emphasized that the most satisfactory outcome for both WGA and SAG-AFTRA would be a delay that facilitates a resolution, effectively bringing an end to this historic strike before the show is broadcast.