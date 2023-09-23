 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Protest announced against King Charles during parliament visit

Anti-monarchists are gearing up for a protest against King Charles next month.

In a statement issued on its website, the anti-monarchy group Republic has called on its members to attend the protest planned for November 7th in London.

The statement read, "On Tuesday 7th November Charles will be attending the State Opening of Parliament in London. This is the next moment we make our objection loud, visible, and impossible to ignore. Pledge to add your voice to the call for a republic."

Multiple members of the group on Saturday staged a protest inside the Buckingham Palace.

The group wore shirts inscribed with the letters "NOT MY KING".

While the group has been relentless in its efforts against the monarchy,  millions of Britons remain oblivious to its mission.


