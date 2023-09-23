 
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Nick Cannon gets real about feelings for Mariah Carey: 'I'd lay down my life for her'

Nick Cannon 'would still' fall 'hard' for ex-wife Mariah Carey 

Nick Cannon is still very much in awe of his ex-wife Mariah Carey, recalling how she saved his life once.

In his interview with The Diary of a CEO on Thursday, the rapper recalled an incident from when the couple were together. Carey came to his aid when he had fainted after a jog in the snow.

“Mariah came in and found me,” he said. “And they rushed me to the ER in Aspen… I didn’t think it was that bad because I had just got back from jogging in Aspen. So they’re like, he probably has altitude sickness."

He then shared that the doctors later found out that his kidneys had nearly failed due to Lupus. And as he struggled with the disease and even thought of life after death, Carey became his “rock.”

“[Mariah] was my rock man,” he said with awe.

“She went hard, probably wouldn’t even, I’ll be honest, probably wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for how hard she went with the doctors with me, my stubbornness. She was the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios.”

“Because granted, she’s who she is in dealing with all the pressures of being Mariah Carey, but then being loving enough to take on all of my stuff,” he disclosed.

As he continued singing praises of the Without You hitmaker for her diligence, he admitted to still having the same dedication towards her.

“But I think that’s what you do when you find a help-mate. When you find someone that you’re in matrimony with. I went hard for her, and I’d still go hard for her. I’d lay down my life for her, even today.”

