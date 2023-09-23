Internet believes Kim Kardashian lied about North West's art skills

Kim Kardashian shared a sneak peek into daughter’s North artistic talents on social media. But some netizens believe she was, at best, exaggerating her creativity, or worse, lying.

Sharing on Twitter, the mother-of-four posted a stunning canvas of sunset over the beach, crediting her 14-year-old as the creator.

“North’s new painting,” the reality star captioned while gushing over her artistic acumen.

Amid the mother-daughter love, the Internet was divided on the North’s capabilities to paint such a masterpiece at this young age.

Despite many fans applauding Kanye West’s teenage artwork, some were unsure about the drawing. The Mail Online assorted the following comments.

Surely a 10-year-old didn't do this, Kardashian or not,' one fan commented.

Another added, "My toddler got his license today."

"I dunno man... I don't wanna underestimate young talent, but these Kardashians are liars & frauds," a third chimed in.

A fourth opined, ",Okay, so I'm just supposed to allow myself to be led to believe a 10-year-old painted this… Kim… don't **** on my leg and tell me it's raining."

Notably, it was not the first time Kim was under the scanner for allegedly lying about her ten-year-old's art skills.

In 2021, The American Horror Story star gave a shut-up call to those who doubted North's artistic abilities when she shared a stellar artwork purportedly from her.

Writing, "I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!

"How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!, the 42-year-old continued.

Concluding the post, the fashion mogul said, "Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!!



