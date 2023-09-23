Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips parted ways 5 years before rape conviction

Danny Masterson and estranged wife Bijou Phillips actually separated 5 years before his conviction

That ‘70s Show star and now convicted rapist Danny Masterson apparently did not live with his wife and daughter for the past five years.

Following his conviction on two counts of rape, his wife Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from the actor on Monday.

But court documents obtained by Page Six reveal that from 2018 to the present, she has been living with her daughter Fianna, 9, in a separate home in Santa Ynez, Calif.

Before going off to live separately with their daughter, Bijou and Masterson lived together as a family in Hollywood, Calif., home from 2014 to 2018.

In her divorce filing on Monday, just days after her husband was convicted, Bijou mentioned irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce. She requested spousal support in the docs obtained.

Her divorce filing came as a shock because the actress was seen by The Ranch star’s side during the court proceedings and gave an air of support toward her husband.

She even wrote a letter of support to the judge in Masterson’s case, writing “We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter.”