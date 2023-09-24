 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Brian Austin Green admires Shannen Doherty’s ‘fighter’ spirit amid cancer battle

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Brian Austin Green praises former 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty’s resilience amid cancer battle
Brian Austin Green praises former '90210' co-star Shannen Doherty’s resilience amid cancer battle 

Brian Austin Green has nothing but heartwarming words of praise for former 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty amid her long-standing battle with cancer.

"Shannen is loved and she should be," Green told PEOPLE.

The actor, who recently announced engagement to girlfriend-of-three-years, Sharna Burgess, admires Doherty’s spirt of a “fighter” through her many “difficult” struggles.

"She is a fighter. She's been facing challenges over the last, gosh, decade now that are just, they're difficult things. And she is absolutely leading by example and showing people that even in the toughest of times, you can keep your head up and you can be a good person, and she is, she's an amazing person, and I think she's an inspiration for people, she should be."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She was in remission in 2017, and was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2020.

Back in June, she shared with fans that her cancer had spread to her brain and then proceeded to get the tumor removed from her brain.

Meanwhile, Doherty received a standing ovation from fans and friends during the 90s Con in Tampa, Florida last weekend.

The actress, 52, got emotional as she thanked them fro the honor, "Thank you so much. You guys know how much I love crying constantly. And I do, it seems. So, thank you."

More From Entertainment:

Adele to Doja Cat: 'I am a huge fan'

Adele to Doja Cat: 'I am a huge fan'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘ultimately lost the war’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have ‘ultimately lost the war’
Meghan Markle is ‘risking it all’ with her memoir

Meghan Markle is ‘risking it all’ with her memoir
Prince Harry is loving night free from Meghan Markle's ‘exhausting showbiz whirl'

Prince Harry is loving night free from Meghan Markle's ‘exhausting showbiz whirl'
'Hollyoaks' star David Tag announces birth of second son

'Hollyoaks' star David Tag announces birth of second son
Kanye West once blasted Pete Davidson for Hillary Clinton's tattoo

Kanye West once blasted Pete Davidson for Hillary Clinton's tattoo

Alexandra Grant gushes over beau Keanu Reeves: ‘He's an inspiration to me’

Alexandra Grant gushes over beau Keanu Reeves: ‘He's an inspiration to me’
Prince Harry has no ‘juvenile insecurity’: ‘He’s a boring middle-aged dad’

Prince Harry has no ‘juvenile insecurity’: ‘He’s a boring middle-aged dad’
Protest announced against King Charles during parliament visit

Protest announced against King Charles during parliament visit

Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips parted ways 5 years before rape conviction

Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips parted ways 5 years before rape conviction

Internet believes Kim Kardashian lied about North West's art skills

Internet believes Kim Kardashian lied about North West's art skills
Prince Harry is ‘buying’ out toxic media: ‘If you can’t beat em join em’

Prince Harry is ‘buying’ out toxic media: ‘If you can’t beat em join em’