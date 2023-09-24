 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles dies in motorcycle crash

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles dies in motorcycle crash

Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, has reportedly died in a fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday. 

According to Nashville PD, Kerdiles died of injuries he sustained after an accident at around 3:30 AM when he hit a BMW.

According to TMZ, the publication has learned that the former ice hockey player ran through a stop sign cruising on his Indian motorcycle and then hit the driver's side of a BMW in a residential area north of central Nashville.

The police stated that there were no signs of impairment from either driver. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

On the night of the accident, Kerdile took to Instagram stories and posted a photo featuring himself cruising on his Indian bike. He captioned the post, "Nightrider."

Kerdiles was previously engaged to Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah from 2018 to 2020.

Savannah called off her engagement with Kerdiles after breaking up with him.

Talking about her breakup at that time, the TV personality stated, "I believe we got engaged for all the wrong reasons."

Savannah revealed that she did love the former ice hockey star but felt like everything was wrong in their engagement, adding that a lot was to be done before getting married. 

