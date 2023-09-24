Nick Cannon labels Kenneth Petty as 'Detrimental' for Nicki Minaj

Nick Cannon recently labelled rapper Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, as "destructive" for the songstress's music career and brand.

Petty has been under 120 days of house arrest following his threats against Cardi B's husband, Offset.

According to The Blast, the American television personality recently shared his thoughts about the incident on a recent podcast in which he declared, Petty's actions as not street-smart.

The comedian stated, “If you a street dude, be a street dude. Don’t be on the internet. Street dudes didn’t even get on the phone.”

Cannon added, "If you are a real gangster, act like real gangsters who move in silence."

One of the comedian's co-hosts teasingly suggested changing the name of Kenneth Petty to Nicki Minaj's husband and stated that now he would have to be a "housewife" and would most probably also do dishes.

Previously, a video made rounds on social media that featured Kenneth Petty accompanied by his group gathered outside a New York City hotel assuming that Offset was staying there launched a scathing verbal attack against Offset and threatened him multiple times.

The threats were deemed by law enforcement agencies as a violation of his probation as a registered court offender and was placed under 120 days in prison.