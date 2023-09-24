King Charles 'frustrated' by 'soap opera' that Prince Harry brings in life

King Charles is reportedly unhappy with Prince Harry undermining his work.

The Duke of Sussex is accused of stealing the spotlight from his father’s efforts with the monarchy with his need to make the headlines.

But writing for the Times,Royal expert Roya Nikkah tells Times that His Majesty’s "private problems continue to make the headlines" despite his work.

She added, as per a source: "It frustrates him that personal issues intrude on the public duty.

"He’d much rather the focus was on his work, not the soap opera of the private life.

"It is always frustrating when family dynamics overshadow the public role."

This comes as King Charles continues to retain Prince Harry as his Counsellor of Estate despite taking away his home in the UK.