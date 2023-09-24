Kevin Bacon reveals of destroying a 'haunted' house beside his Connecticut farm

Kevin Bacon recently revealed a ghostly provision that he came across after buying land next to his Connecticut farm.

Kevin details the whole incident when he had to destroy a haunted house on his farm at Rob Lowe's Literally podcast.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the American actor noted that he purchased his rural farmland back in 1983 and was not able to buy the adjacent land until he signed an agreement with the owner to destroy a house on that land. The original owner of the land believed the house to be "haunted".

Kevin said, "I bought a piece of land and the owner of it did not want me to own the house present in it."

The actor continued, "The owner believed that the house was haunted and I'd get possessed by it and might do some serious damage."

Kevin revealed that he went back and forth to the house several times until he reached an agreement with the owner to destroy it within a month of purchasing it.

He also described that the owner believed the house to be haunted because of a historical tale of some Native Americans murdered there during the 1700s by colonial soldiers, adding "The owner had Ghostbusters there. It was a whole thing."

Kevin Bacon concluded by saying that he had not seen any supernatural activity, since buying that land.