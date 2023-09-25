Taylor Swift gives major hint on 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce amid Chiefs game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumoured romance is picking up pace as the global star attended the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium at the invitation of the NFL tight end.



Putting fuel to the fire, the Carolina crooner was seen next to the 33-year-old's mother, enthusiastically cheering for the sports athlete in the red-and-white jersey of the team.

This comes amidst the rumour mill churning about the budding romance between the pair, adding they were "quietly hanging out" for weeks.

An insider shared the insights to The Messenger after the Grammy winner seemingly rebuffed the Ohio native attempt to give his number at her Kansas City's Eras tour concert.

"She and Travis have hung out twice, and it's nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week," noting, "He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her."

His brother, Jason Kelce, also hyped up the alleged romance between the duo, saying, "It's hard to answer, because I don't really know what's happening in Travis' love life, and I try to, like, keep, you know, his business kind of his business and stay out of that world."

"But having said that, man, I think he's doing great. I think it's all 100% true," he told 94 WIP.

Earlier this week, Travis took the bull by the horns as he shared his thoughts on the viral rumours about his relationship with Taylor.

"It's hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten," he said on Pat McAfee Show.