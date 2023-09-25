Usher gets candid about competing with sports star David Beckham

Usher, who made headlines after he announced that he will be main performer for the 2024 Super Bowl, gushed over former football star David Beckham.



In an interview with Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, the Grammy-winning artist revealed he is a “fan” of the Manchester United star.

He also revealed that the athlete gives him tough competition when they exercise together, noting how physically fit Beckham still is despite retiring from football.

“David’s been to many shows of mine – he’s always been a fan,” the singer, whose full name is Usher Raymond IV, said. “And I’ve always been a fan of his, as a brand maker.”

Usher went on to recall a recent incident with Beckham at coach Angela Manuel-Davis’ motivational fitness classes, where he said the athlete bust his “a**.”

“Angela decided that she wanted me to ride in the front, which is the hardest row,” he recounted. “So, here I am sitting on a bike next to David Beckham, who is still performing at the same rate as he was when he was kicking a ball.”

“He busted my a**, man,” User added.

Beckham and Usher’s bromance goes long way as back in 2011, the football icon took his sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, to one of the singer’s concert.