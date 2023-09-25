 
Monday, September 25, 2023
Monday, September 25, 2023

Taylor Swift plays ‘crucial role’ amid Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas divorce

Taylor Swift has a major role in helping Sophie Turner navigate her divorce with Joe Jonas after four-year marriage, claimed expert.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker stepped out with the Game of Thrones star two times for dinner following the latter's split from the Jonas Brothers' band member.

The girls appeared friendly as they made their way to their destination arm in arm with an insider claiming that Turner is finding “solace” in her friendship with Swift.

According to a relationship expert, Swift, who dated Jonas for two months in 2008, is most likely playing a "crucial role in helping Sophie navigate the challenging emotional terrain of a breakup."

Expert Louella Alderson added, “It can be a very stressful and challenging time during a divorce, and for Sophie Turner to be turning to her friends, particularly her ex-husband's previous partner, Taylor Swift, this can play a crucial role in helping Sophie navigate the challenging emotional terrain of a breakup.”

"In Sophie's case, enjoying the ‘normalcy’ of being around friends like Taylor Swift indicates that she's finding solace in the company of her friends during this challenging time,” she continued.

“The support and companionship of friends, especially those who have gone through similar experiences, can be invaluable in the healing process after a breakup."

