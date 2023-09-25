Timothée Chalamet highly educated family dislikes Kylie Jenner: ‘It really burns!’

Timothée Chalamet’s highly educated mother, father and sister do not approve of his romance with reality TV star, Kylie Jenner, revealed an insider.



Speaking of the duo’s budding romance, a source told Star Magazine that while the Wonka star is loved by Jenner’s whole clan, his family dislikes the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

The insider said that Chalamet’s Yale-educated mom, Nicole Flender, and father, Marc Chalamet, who is a French-writer, is worried that Jenner will “influence” her son and not in a good way.

"What she [Jenner] and her family represent — the excessive spending, plastic surgery, lack of education — is anathema to their values," an insider close to Chalamet family said.

Meanwhile, some insiders have alleged that Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, and her famous sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner absolutely adore Chalamet.

"It really burns, especially since her sisters and mom have been so welcoming to Timothée,” the source said of Jenner’s reaction to Chalamet’s family views about her.

Previously, the Dune actor’s sister, Pauline Chalamet, subtly dissed Kylie Jenner while bashing the elite class for “using their privilege to their advantage.”

Her social media post read, "If your job requires a college degree, you should be able to write off your student loan payments as a business expense the way CEOs write off their private jets and yachts for their jobs which require neither."