Monday, September 25, 2023
Prince Edward in Turkey to perform royal duties

Prince Edward has arrived in Turkey on an official visit. Local media shared The Duke of Edinburgh's first pictures from his official engagement on Monday.

King Charles' brother visited schools connected to The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Awards in the morning, according to the Turkish media.   

Edward, the brother of King Charles, will also meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the visit.

The Turkish president will host the Duke of Edinburgh as the two countries discuss ways to develop defense and trade relations. 

