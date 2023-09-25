Tory Lanez demands to join ‘gen pop’ in prison – thinks he can ‘fit right in’

Tory Lanez is not happy with his current situation of segregation from other prison inmates

Tory Lanez has made it clear to his legal team that he wants to mingle with other inmates of the new prison he’ll be transferred to after one month.

The rapper is currently held in Administrative Segregation in North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA. This means that he has a separate cell due to his celebrity status. He also eats and bathes alone, per TMZ.

But now, it seems that the rapper is not happy with his current situation and has demanded to get into gen pop when he transfers to a permanent prison home to serve his 10 year sentence.

Ceasar McDowell of Tory’s legal team spoke to TMZ, revealing that the rapper isn’t afraid of other inmates and wants to be among the common crowd.

Note that gen pop is where an inmate can be in real danger. But Tory thinks he can “fit right in” and is not worried about his safety, even though he’s been briefed on prison life by many people in his circle.

The publication also reported that there are some practical reasons he wants to be out in gen pop. Inmates in gen pop get access to resources like help/support groups, and Tory wants access to these.

Meanwhile, Tory’s legal team is still working to get a higher court to reverse his bond denial as he maintains his innocence in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.