 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tory Lanez demands to join ‘gen pop’ in prison – thinks he can ‘fit right in’

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 25, 2023

Tory Lanez is not happy with his current situation of segregation from other prison inmates
Tory Lanez is not happy with his current situation of segregation from other prison inmates 

Tory Lanez has made it clear to his legal team that he wants to mingle with other inmates of the new prison he’ll be transferred to after one month.

The rapper is currently held in Administrative Segregation in North Kern State Prison in Delano, CA. This means that he has a separate cell due to his celebrity status. He also eats and bathes alone, per TMZ.

But now, it seems that the rapper is not happy with his current situation and has demanded to get into gen pop when he transfers to a permanent prison home to serve his 10 year sentence.

Ceasar McDowell of Tory’s legal team spoke to TMZ, revealing that the rapper isn’t afraid of other inmates and wants to be among the common crowd.

Note that gen pop is where an inmate can be in real danger. But Tory thinks he can “fit right in” and is not worried about his safety, even though he’s been briefed on prison life by many people in his circle.

The publication also reported that there are some practical reasons he wants to be out in gen pop. Inmates in gen pop get access to resources like help/support groups, and Tory wants access to these.

Meanwhile, Tory’s legal team is still working to get a higher court to reverse his bond denial as he maintains his innocence in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. 

More From Entertainment:

Art created by Marina Abramovic, Lotta Volkova impresses Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend?

Art created by Marina Abramovic, Lotta Volkova impresses Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend?

WGA stunning deal prompts 'The Office' reboot

WGA stunning deal prompts 'The Office' reboot

Bruce Willis wife shares depressing update about actor's health: 'It's hard' video

Bruce Willis wife shares depressing update about actor's health: 'It's hard'
Usher reacts to headlining 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show video

Usher reacts to headlining 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Who is Taylor Swift’s new beau Travis Kelce? Everything to know about NFL star

Who is Taylor Swift’s new beau Travis Kelce? Everything to know about NFL star
Harper Beckham playfully roasts mom Victoria's cooking skills

Harper Beckham playfully roasts mom Victoria's cooking skills
Shakira reveals the 'pain of destroying a family' post Gerard Pique split

Shakira reveals the 'pain of destroying a family' post Gerard Pique split
Prince William calls for probe into Meghan Markle missing ring: ‘It’s his mother’s legacy’

Prince William calls for probe into Meghan Markle missing ring: ‘It’s his mother’s legacy’
Taylor Swift shuts down restaurant for alleged date with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift shuts down restaurant for alleged date with Travis Kelce
Jamie Foxx friends 'distress' as he sets to take major step in life

Jamie Foxx friends 'distress' as he sets to take major step in life
Prince William likely to draw backlash over new valet

Prince William likely to draw backlash over new valet

'Expend4bles' director Scott Waugh shares startling update amid epic flop

'Expend4bles' director Scott Waugh shares startling update amid epic flop