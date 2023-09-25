Drake, Charlamagne Tha God trade barbs as beef rages on

Drake and Charlemagne The God have renewed their long-held beef as the latter took a potshot at the Drizzy’s latest Slime You Out featuring SZA.

Speaking to Andrew Schultz’s Brilliant Idiots podcast, the radio host earned the ire of the Grammy winner by claiming “nobody cared” about his new song.

“What scares me — and it’s not a scare because Drake’s gonna be fine — Drake put out a song last Friday and… nobody cared. The Drake and SZA record,” the 45-year-old added.

Despite experiencing opposition from the production team on his hot take, the Charleston native remained adamant, opining, “It came out last Friday, and people just started talking about the lyrics yesterday. ‘Cause I saw people posting about how he said something about, ‘Whipped and chained you like [American] slave.’

Following the strong criticism, the Canadian rapstar came all guns blazing as he shared his response on Instagram Stories by posting his 2022 Verywell Mind photoshoot, calling him an “off brand Morris Chestnut.”

In another instance, the One Dance hitmaker blasted him, “Are you ok Lenard?? You kinda weirding me out g. Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type ****,” adding, “Whatever you gotta do to let it out I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya ****** goof.”

Meanwhile, peeking into the past, Charlamagne often called out Drake, bashing his 2020 super hit Toosie Slide and Wack.

