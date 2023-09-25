 
Monday, September 25, 2023
Kerry Washington heaps praises on Jamie Foxx: ‘His generosity has no limits’

Kerry Washington is giving Jamie Foxx due credit for giving the best lessons in leadership on set.

Entertainment Weekly shared an audiobook excerpt from the actress’ new memoir Thicker Than Water, in which she recalls how Foxx set “the best possible example” of professionalism during their work on the 2004 movie Ray.

“Jamie is one of the most wonderful lead actors I have ever had the privilege to work with,” Washington writes in the memoir, per the outlet.

During filmmaking, the actor whose name is on top of the call sheet assumes a leadership role towards their co-stars, and Washington recalled how well Foxx handled that position.

"Years later, on the set of Scandal, whenever anybody complimented me on my leadership skills as a number one on the call sheet, I was always sure to credit Jamie for setting the best possible example,” she noted.

Washington, who joined Foxx once again for his 2012 hit Django Unchained, continued singing his praise: “Both on screen and off, Jamie is invested in bringing out the best in everyone around him. His generosity, it seems, has no limits."

Ray went on to win Foxx his first Academy Award, while the film also won Best Sound Mixing during the 2005 Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, Washington's new memoir Thicker Than Water hits bookstores everywhere Tuesday.

