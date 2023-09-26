Katie Price announces exciting 'makeup tour' with daughter Princess

Katie Price has recently announced a major project with her daughter Princess, whom she shares with her ex-husband, musician Peter Andre. The former glamour model revealed that she and her daughter would be embarking on a makeup masterclass tour.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Katie posted a link to her merchandise website. The website reveals that the mother-daughter duo will share their top makeup looks and explain how to recreate them alongside makeup artist Saffron Rose Litchfield.

Katie Price announces exciting 'makeup tour' with daughter Princess

The ticket price for their sessions all across the UK would be £50.

According to The Mirror, the former I Am A Celebrity star would be accompanied by her daughter at Sheffield, Bolton, Dublin, Edinburgh and Dundee.

This is not the first time Katie has decided to embark on a makeup tour; she previously toured the UK when the ticket price for her classes was £80.

On Monday morning, Katie teased her 2.6 million Instagram followers as she posted a cropped snap featuring herself and her daughter, Princess, posing on the red carpet of a lavish event. She wrote, "Me and Princess will be announcing something very exciting tonight!"

Katie teased her 2.6 million Instagram followers with an exciting announcement

This announcement of the mother-daughter duo embarking on a make-up tour comes days after Princess collaborated with fast fashion brand Shein to promote the retailer Shein's Halloween party sale.



