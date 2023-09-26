 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had 'own goal' to go to Europe

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had own goal to go to Europe

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touched down Europe for the sake of their own benefit, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have recently returned from Germany after Invictus Games, are told to expect an outcome they did not calculate.

Public management expert Edward Coram-James told Daily Express that the trip had a hidden agenda of personal PR campaign.

Coram-James said: "This was an entirely foreseeable own goal from the Sussexes. It may well be that they do not expect, at this stage, the same benefit-of-the-doubt-based leeway given to the Cambridges.

He then lauded the couple for efficiently navigating through their problems.

"But, in the past year, I’ve learned never to be surprised by the Sussexes inability to coherently navigate the media landscape (although they’re doing a much better job of it now than they were eight months ago).

“To be fair to the Sussexes, putting some professional distance between themselves is absolutely the right move,” he noted.

