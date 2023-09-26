Taylor Swift enters the stadium 'Unnoticed' for Chiefs NFL game

Taylor Swift has recently been in the headlines after attending the Kansas City Chiefs NFL game at the invitation of her rumoured new love interest, Travis Kelce, who plays as a tight end for the Chiefs.



Music icon, like Taylor Swift, never walks away without grabbing the limelight from paparazzi or creating fanfare wherever she goes. However, it has been revealed that she pulled out exactly the opposite of it by going "unnoticed" while entering the Arrowhead stadium to cheer up for her rumoured boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

According to TMZ, the photos obtained by the publication showed Taylor accompanied by Travis' PR team representative, who escorted her to his luxury suite with zero fanfare.

This has been described by the publication as a "perfect sneak attack", as it reports that no fans were chanting Tay Tay as the songstress walked into the stadium and made her way to the suite.

It has also been revealed that the alleged couple moved out of the stadium together and pulled away from Arrowhead stadium in Travis's convertible muscle car coloured Metallic purple.