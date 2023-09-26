Joe Jonas dragged by unexpected personality amid Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s custody battle had just started to settle, but an unlikely famous person has now made some significant comments on the parties.

Speaking in favor of Sophie, former politician Nadine Dorries extended her support while writing a column for Daily Mail.

Nadine penned: “The tide has turned. The court of public opinion has started to see that Joe himself is apparently no angel - and his own actions raise 'concerns.’”

The former I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! discussed Sophie’s petition for her children to stay in the UK, "I would have done the same,” Nadine wrote.

The writer said that women are speaking out on Sophie's behalf, and Joe never expected that kind of backlash, “I have news for you, Joe. The backlash is going to get worse!” she concluded.

The criticism comes after the Game of Thrones star accused the 34-year-old singer of “abducting their children.”

While Joe returned their daughters, Willa and 14-month-old baby (whose name hasn’t been made public), back to Sophie, he was still reportedly withholding their passports.

For now, Sophie and Joe have called upon a truce after they agreed to keep their children in New York for the time being.